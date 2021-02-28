Visitors secure second half victory as Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0

Liverpool strolled past Sheffield with a 2-0 win on Sunday at Bramall Lane. Both Sheffield United and Liverpool came from defeats in their previous league games. Sheffield United were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Fulham. Liverpool lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Everton. As it stands, Sheffield United and Liverpool currently occupy 20th and 6th spots in the table, with 11 points and 43 points respectively after 26 matches.

After a goalless first half, The second half started favourably for Liverpool, beginning with early goal from Curtis Jones in the 48th minute. Later, Liverpool took the lead with a goal form a goal from Kean Bryan, 64 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Liverpool.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Sheffield United next face Southampton and Liverpool are at home to Fulham.