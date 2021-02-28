Visiting Elche left with nothing after Granada take all 3 points

Granada beat Elche with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Granada were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 3-2 to Huesca. Elche, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Eibar. As the table looks today, Granada are in 8th place, with 33 points from 25 matches, while Elche sit in 19th, with 21 points from 25.

Granada dominated the first half, beginning with Domingos Quina opening the scoring in the 31st minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Lucas Boye just before half-time brought Elche level, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Granada continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Antonio Puertas in the 79th minute, and the game ended 2-1.

For Granada Fede Vico, Adrian Marin, Roberto Soldado and Jesus Vallejo came on for Domingos Quina, Dimitri Foulquier, Jorge Molina and Yan Eteki, while Elche replaced Josema, Emiliano Rigoni, Pere Milla, Victor Rodriguez and Nino with Johan Mojica, Tete Morente, Emiliano Rigoni, Guido Carrillo and Fidel.

There were bookings for Nehuen Perez, Jorge Molina and Victor Diaz from Granada and Johan Mojica and Josema for Elche.

Granada will next travel to Athletic Club, while Elche will face Seville at home.