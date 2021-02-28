Visiting Benevento left with nothing after Napoli take all 3 points

Napoli strolled past Benevento with a 2-0 win on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 4-2 to Atalanta. Benevento, on the other hand, secured a point against Roma in their previous match. As things stand, Napoli and Benevento currently occupy 6th and 16th spots in the table, with 43 points and 25 points respectively after 24 matches.

Napoli started strongly in the first half, beginning with a goal from Dries Mertens, 34 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Napoli continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Matteo Politano opening the scoring, 66 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the home side.

For Napoli, Nikola Maksimovic, Eljif Elmas and Elseid Hysaj came on for Pasquale Schiattarella, Gianluca Caprari, Daam Foulon, Gianluca Lapadula and Artur Ionita, and Benevento brought on Roberto Insigne, Marco Sau, Gaetano Letizia, Adolfo Gaich and Gabriele Moncini for Pasquale Schiattarella, Gianluca Caprari, Daam Foulon, Gianluca Lapadula and Artur Ionita.

The referee booked Kalidou Koulibaly and Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli and Kalidou Koulibaly (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Benevento's Federico Barba and Perparim Hetemaj also received yellows.

Napoli will next travel to Sassuolo, while Benevento will face Hellas Verona at home.