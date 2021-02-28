Victory elusive for both sides, as Crystal Palace and Fulham fail to find the net

On Sunday, Crystal Palace and Fulham were held to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Crystal Palace were looking to pick up points after winning last match whilst Fulham were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in their last match. As the table looks today, Crystal Palace are in 13th place, with 33 points from 26 matches, while Fulham sit in 18th, with 23 points from 26.

For Palace, James McCarthy came on for Ola Aina, Bobby Reid and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, while Fulham brought on Antonee Robinson, Ivan Cavaleiro and Aleksandar Mitrovic to replace Ola Aina, Bobby Reid and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

There were bookings for Luka Milivojevic from Palace and Antonee Robinson for Fulham.

Next up, Crystal Palace are away to Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Fulham will travel to face Liverpool.