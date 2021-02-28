Union Berlin and Hoffenheim draw 1-1 at The An der Alten Försterei Stadium

On Sunday, Union Berlin and Hoffenheim were held to a 1-1 draw at The An der Alten Försterei Stadium. Both Union Berlin and Hoffenheim arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Union Berlin were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-0 victory against Werder Bremen. Following today's result, Union Berlin are in 7th place, with 34 points from 23 matches, while Hoffenheim sit in 11th, with 27 points from 23.

Union Berlin started the game well, beginning with a goal from Max Kruse in the 9th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Nico Schlotterbeck in the 29th minute brought Hoffenheim level, finalising the first half with a 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Union Berlin Marius Bulter, Christian Gentner, Petar Musa and Cedric Teuchert came on for Christopher Lenz, Grischa Promel, Joel Pohjanpalo and Max Kruse, while Hoffenheim brought on Ryan Sessegnon, Sargis Adamyan and Munas Dabbur to replace Marco John, Ihlas Bebou and Andrej Kramaric.

The referee booked two players from Hoffenheim, Chris Richards and Kevin Vogt.

Union Berlin will next travel to Arminia Bielefeld, while Hoffenheim will face Wolfsburg at home.