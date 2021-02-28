Udinese earn hard-fought win over Fiorentina

Udinese beat Fiorentina with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Parma in their previous game. Fiorentina, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 3-0 victory against Spezia Calcio. After today's result, Udinese and Fiorentina currently occupy 12th and 16th spots in the table, with 28 points and 25 points respectively after 24 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Udinese continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Ilija Nestorovski just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 1-0 victory for Udinese.

For Udinese Tolgay Arslan, Jayden Braaf and Sebastien De Maio came on for Jean-Victor Makengo, Fernando Llorente and Nahuel Molina, while Fiorentina brought on Aleksandr Kokorin, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres, Borja Valero and Tofol Montiel to replace Franck Ribery, Gaetano Castrovilli, Kevin Malcuit, German Pezzella and Valentin Eysseric.

There were bookings for Fernando Llorente from Udinese and Lucas Martinez Quarta and Aleksandr Kokorin for Fiorentina.

Udinese will next travel to AC Milan, while Fiorentina will face Roma at home.