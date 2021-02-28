Tottenham Hotspur run riot, scoring 4 without reply at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

On Sunday, Burnley suffer an away defeat to Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to West Ham. Burnley, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. At the moment, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley currently occupy 8th and 15th spots in the league, with 39 points and 28 points respectively after 26 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur dominated the first half, with early goal from Gareth Bale in the 2nd minute. Later, Tottenham Hotspur scored again thanks to a goal from Harry Kane in the 15th minute to establish the 2-0. Later, Tottenham Hotspur scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucas Moura, 31 minutes in. The score at half time was 3-0.

Tottenham Hotspur staged a comeback in the second half, with Gareth Bale opening the scoring in the 55th minute. The game ended with a 4-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Matt Doherty came on for Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale and Serge Aurier, while Burnley brought on Chris Wood, Dale Stephens and Lewis Richardson to replace Matej Vydra, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will next play at home to Arsenal and Crystal Palace respectively.