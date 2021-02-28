Stalemate at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, as Celta Vigo draw 1-1 with Real Valladolid

On Sunday, Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Celta Vigo were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Valencia. Real Valladolid lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Real Madrid. After today's result, Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid are 10th, (30 points) and 17th, (22 points), spots respectively, after 25 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Real Valladolid took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Fabian Orellana, 70 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Jeison Murillo just before the final whistle brought Celta Vigo level, and the game ended 1-1.

For Celta Vigo Miguel Baeza, Jordan William Holsgrove, Joseph Aidoo and Facundo Ferreyra came on for Denis Suarez, Augusto Solari, Nestor Araujo and Aaron Martin, while Valladolid replaced Luis Perez, Jawad El Yamiq, Kenan Kodro, Nacho Martinez and Fede San Emeterio with Shon Weissman, Saidy Janko, Sergi Guardiola, Ruben Alcaraz and Fabian Orellana.

There were bookings for Renato Tapia, Joseph Aidoo and Facundo Ferreyra from Celta and Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola, Lucas Olaza, Joaquin Fernandez and Jawad El Yamiq for Valladolid.

Celta Vigo will next play Huesca away, with Real Valladolid facing Getafe at home.