SC Freiburg beat Bayer Leverkusen in 2-1, in narrow away win

Freiburg snatched all three points from Leverkusen in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at The Bay Arena. Bayer Leverkusen wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Augsburg. SC Freiburg were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Union Berlin. As the table looks today, Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg are 6th, (37 points) and 8th, (34 points), spots respectively, after 23 matches.

After a goalless first half, SC Freiburg started the second half on an intensified spirit, following early goal from Ermedin Demirovic in the 50th minute. Later, SC Freiburg scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucas Holer to make it 2-0. However, Bayer Leverkusen pull-back in the 70th minute, with a goal from Leon Bailey. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for SC Freiburg.

For Leverkusen, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jeremie Frimpong, Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi came on for Philipp Lienhart, Vincenzo Grifo, Lukas Kubler, Lucas Holer and Ermedin Demirovic, while Freiburg replaced Philipp Lienhart, Vincenzo Grifo, Lukas Kubler, Lucas Holer and Ermedin Demirovic for Manuel Gulde, Janik Haberer, Keven Schlotterbeck, Roland Sallai and Woo-yeong Jeong.

There were bookings for Charles Aranguiz and Leon Bailey from Leverkusen and Ermedin Demirovic, Nicolas Hofler and Roland Sallai for Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen will play away against Borussia Mönchengladbach, while SC Freiburg will face RB Leipzig at home.