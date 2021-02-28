Real Betis return home with all 3 points, after beating Cádiz 1-0

Betis eased past Cádiz in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Cádiz wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Barcelona in their previous game. Real Betis were coming from consecutive wins against Getafe and Villarreal. Following today's result, Cádiz and Real Betis currently occupy 15th and 6th spots in the league, with 25 points and 39 points respectively after 25 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Real Betis continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Juanmi opening the scoring, 84 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Cádiz, Ivan Saponjic, Jose Mari, Juan Cala, Ivan Alejo and Jairo Izquierdo came on for Diego Lainez, Aitor Ruibal, Loren Moron and Andres Guardado, while Betis brought on Juanmi, Joaquin, Cristian Tello and Rodri to replace Diego Lainez, Aitor Ruibal, Loren Moron and Andres Guardado.

There were bookings for Alfonso Espino from Cádiz and Diego Lainez and Juanmi for Betis.

Real Betis and Cádiz will next play at home to Alaves and Eibar respectively.