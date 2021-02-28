Points secure for Arsenal, following a hard fought win

Leicester fell to a home defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Leicester City had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Aston Villa away (2-1), the other to Liverpool at home (3-1). Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Manchester City. As the table looks today, Leicester City and Arsenal currently occupy 3rd and 11th spots in the table, with 49 points and 34 points respectively after 26 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Leicester City, beginning with a goal from Youri Tielemans in the early minutes of the first 45 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as an equalizer from a goal from David Luiz in the 39th minute brought Arsenal level. Later, Arsenal took the lead with a goal form a penalty goal from Alexandre Lacazette in the 45th minute just before half-time, finalising the first half with a 2-1.

The second half started in favour of Arsenal, thanks to a goal from Nicolas Pepe, 52 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Leicester, Marc Albrighton, Cengiz Under and Daniel Amartey came on for Luke Thomas, Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans, while Arsenal replaced Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Emile Smith-Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Alexandre Lacazette.

There were bookings for Luke Thomas and Youri Tielemans from Leicester and Kieran Tierney for Arsenal.

Next up, Leicester City are away to Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst Arsenal will travel to face Burnley.