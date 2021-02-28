Jubilant Cagliari take all 3 points against Crotone, in a 2-0 win

Crotone on Sunday lost to Cagliari on a home defeat at Stadio Ezio Scida. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Crotone were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Juventus. Cagliari were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Torino. As it stands, Crotone and Cagliari currently occupy 20th and 18th spots in the league, with 12 points and 18 points respectively after 24 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Cagliari continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Leonardo Pavoletti opening the scoring in the 56th minute. Later, Cagliari took the lead with a goal form a goal from Joao Pedro, 60 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Crotone, Niccolo Zanellato, Eduardo Henrique, Arkadiusz Reca and Simeon Nwankwo came on for Alfred Duncan, Leonardo Pavoletti and Joao Pedro, while Cagliari replaced Alessandro Deiola, Giovanni Simeone and Kwadwo Asamoah with Alfred Duncan, Leonardo Pavoletti and Joao Pedro.

The referee booked Samuel Di Carmine and Lisandro Magallan from Crotone. Cagliari had the worst of it though, with Luca Ceppitelli, Babis Lykogiannis and Daniele Rugani seeing yellow, and Babis Lykogiannis (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Crotone will next travel to Atalanta, while Cagliari will face Bologna at home.