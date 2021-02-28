Inter blaze past Genoa, scoring 3 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza without reply

Inter on a 3-0 win against Genoa on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Internazionale were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the AC Milan away (3-0), the other to Lazio at home (3-1). Genoa, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Internazionale are in 1st place, with 56 points from 24 matches, while Genoa sit in 13th, with 26 points from 24.

Internazionale dominated the first half, with early goal from Romelu Lukaku in the 1st minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Internazionale continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Matteo Darmian opening the scoring, 69 minutes in. Later, Internazionale took the lead with a goal form a goal from Alexis Sanchez in the 77th minute. The game ended with a 3-0 victory for Internazionale.

For Inter, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Danilo D`Ambrosio, Ashley Young and Arturo Vidal came on for Kevin Strootman, Ivan Radovanovic, Gianluca Scamacca, Paolo Ghiglione and Filippo Melegoni, while Genoa replaced Valon Behrami, Jerome Onguene, Goran Pandev, Eldor Shomurodov and Manolo Portanova with Kevin Strootman, Ivan Radovanovic, Gianluca Scamacca, Paolo Ghiglione and Filippo Melegoni.

The referee booked two players from Genoa, Cristian Zapata and Kevin Strootman.

Internazionale will next play Parma away, with Genoa facing Sampdoria at home.