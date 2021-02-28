Augsburg return home with all 3 points, after beating Mainz 1-0

Augsburg's 1-0 win over Mainz on Sunday, was hard fought at The OPEL Arena. Mainz were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Augsburg had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Bayer Leverkusen. At the moment, Mainz are in 17th place on the table and has 17 points while Augsburg sit in 13th with 26 points after 23 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Augsburg, beginning with a goal from Andre Hahn, 25 minutes in, finalising the first half with a 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Mainz Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Levin Oztunali came on for Stefan Bell, Adam Szalai, Danny Latza and Danny Da Costa, while Augsburg brought on Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Michael Gregoritsch and Marco Richter to replace Raphael Framberger, Laszlo Benes, Florian Niederlechner and Daniel Caligiuri.

There were bookings for Danny Latza from Mainz and Raphael Framberger and Tobias Strobl for Augsburg.

Augsburg and Mainz will next play away to Hertha Berlin and Schalke respectively.