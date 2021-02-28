Atalanta travel to secure all 3 points in 2-0 victory against Sampdoria

Sampdoria on home loss to Atalanta at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. Sampdoria were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Lazio. Atalanta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Napoli and Cagliari. As the table looks today, Sampdoria are in 10th place on the table and has 30 points while Atalanta sit in 4th with 46 points after 24 matches.

Atalanta started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-0.

Atalanta continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Robin Gosens in the 70th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

For Sampdoria Fabio Quagliarella, Keita Balde, Gaston Ramirez and Antonio Candreva came on for Antonio La Gumina, Valerio Verre, Jakub Jankto and Mikkel Damsgaard, while Atalanta replaced Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi for Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic and Aleksey Miranchuk.

There were bookings for Albin Ekdal from Sampdoria and Remo Freuler, Rafael Toloi and Marten De Roon for Atalanta.

Sampdoria will next play Genoa away, with Atalanta facing Crotone at home.