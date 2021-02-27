Visitors leave with nothing as West Bromwich Albion see off Brighton & Hove Albion in 1-0 victory

West Brom's 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, was hard fought at The Hawthorns. West Bromwich Albion arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Burnley in their previous match. Brighton & Hove Albion lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Crystal Palace. As it stands, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion currently occupy 19th and 16th spots in the table, with 17 points and 26 points respectively after 26 matches.

It was an impressive opening from West Bromwich Albion, following Kyle Bartley opening the scoring, 11 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For West Bromwich Albion Grady Diangana, Branislav Ivanovic and Hal Robson-Kanu came on for Matt Phillips, Matheus Pereira and Mbaye Diagne, while Brighton brought on Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Jakub Moder to replace Alexis MacAllister, Aaron Connolly and Ben White.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

West Bromwich Albion next face Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are at home to Leicester City.