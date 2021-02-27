Visitors leave with nothing as Manchester City see off West Ham in 2-1 victory

The Hammers on away loss to Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Manchester City were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Arsenal away (1-0), the other to Everton away (3-1) while West Ham were coming from consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United. As things stand, Manchester City are in 1st place, with 62 points from 26 matches, while West Ham sit in 4th, with 45 points from 26.

Manchester City started strong and were rewarded, following a goal from Ruben Dias, 30 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Michail Antonio just before half-time brought West Ham level, finalising the first half with a 1-1.

Manchester City continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with John Stones opening the scoring in the 68th minute. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Manchester City.

For Man City, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Rodri came on for Michail Antonio and Ben Johnson, while The Hammers replaced Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma with Michail Antonio and Ben Johnson.

There were bookings for Fernandinho from Man City and Ben Johnson for The Hammers.

Manchester City next face Manchester United and West Ham are at home to Leeds United.