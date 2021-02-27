Points secure for Wolfsburg as they ease past Hertha Berlin 2-0

Wolfsburg strolled past Hertha Berlin with a 2-0 win on Saturday at The Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg were looking to continue their run, following a 3-0 victory against Arminia Bielefeld. Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. Following today's result, Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin sit 3rd, (45 points) and 15th, (18 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Wolfsburg, beginning with Lukas Klunter opening the scoring, 37 minutes in, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

Wolfsburg continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Maxence Lacroix opening the scoring just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the home side.

For Wolfsburg Josuha Guilavogui, Bartosz Bialek, Joao Victor, Maximilian Philipp and Admir Mehmedi came on for Kevin Mbabu, Wout Weghorst, Renato Steffen, Maximilian Arnold and Xaver Schlager, while Hertha Berlin replaced Krzysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba, Matteo Guendouzi, Dodi Lukebakio and Luca Netz with Matheus Cunha, Nemanja Radonjic, Sami Khedira, Vladimir Darida and Deyovaisio Zeefuik.

The referee booked Paulo Otavio, Kevin Mbabu, Marin Pongracic and Bartosz Bialek and Marin Pongracic (2 yellow cards) saw the red card, for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg will next travel to Hoffenheim, while Hertha Berlin will face Augsburg at home.