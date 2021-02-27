Newcastle United claim draw vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 at St James' Park

On Saturday, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw at St James' Park. Newcastle United were hoping to get something from this game after losing 3-1 to Manchester United in their last match whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Leeds United and Southampton. Following today's result, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are 17th, (26 points) and 12th, (34 points), in the league respectively, after 26 matches.

After a goalless first half, Newcastle United staged a comeback in the second half, following Jamaal Lascelles opening the scoring in minute 52. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Ruben Neves in the 73rd minute brought Wolverhampton Wanderers level, levelled the score at 1-1 draw.

As for substitutions, for Newcastle, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie came on for Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth, while Wolves brought on Fabio Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever and Rayan Ait-Nouri to replace Willian Jose, Nelson Semedo and Jonny Castro.

The referee booked Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark for Newcastle United.

Next up, Newcastle United are away to West Bromwich Albion, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers will travel to face Aston Villa.