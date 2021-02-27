Its all even at the Stadio Alberto Picco, after Spezia Calcio draw 2-2 with Parma

On Saturday, Spezia Calcio and Parma were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia Calcio were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 3-0 to Fiorentina while Parma secured a point against Udinese in their previous match. After today's result, Spezia Calcio and Parma are 16th, (25 points) and 19th, (15 points), in the table respectively, after 24 matches.

Parma started strong and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Yann Karamoh in the 17th minute. Later, Parma took the lead with a goal form a goal from Hernani in the 25th minute to see out the first half 2-0.

The second half started favourably for Spezia Calcio, thanks to Emmanuel Gyasi opening the scoring, 52 minutes in. Later, Spezia Calcio took the lead with a goal form another goal from Emmanuel Gyasi, scoring his second goal, 72 minutes in, levelled the score at 2-2 draw.

For Spezia, Daniele Verde, Leo Sena, Gennaro Acampora, M'bala Nzola and Cristian Dell`Orco came on for Juan Brunetta, Yann Karamoh, Valentin Mihaila and Hernani, while Parma replaced Juan Brunetta, Yann Karamoh, Valentin Mihaila and Hernani for Maxime Busi, Alberto Grassi, Dennis Man and Lautaro Valenti.

There were bookings for Matteo Ricci, M'bala Nzola and Gennaro Acampora from Spezia and Juan Brunetta, Hernani, Jasmin Kurtic and Riccardo Gagliolo for Parma.

Spezia Calcio will next travel to Juventus, while Parma will face Internazionale at home.