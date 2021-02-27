Hellas Verona draw with Juventus: 1-1 at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi

Hellas Verona were held to 1-1 draw by Juventus down on Saturday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Hellas Verona wanted to improve their league standing after a 2-2 draw against Genoa. Juventus were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against Crotone. At the moment, Hellas Verona and Juventus currently occupy 9th and 3rd spots in the league, with 35 points and 46 points respectively after 24 matches.

After an uneventful first half, The second half started favourably for Juventus, following early goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 49th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Antonin Barak in the 77th minute brought Hellas Verona level. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Hellas Verona Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Ronaldo Vieira, Pawel Dawidowicz and Daniel Bessa came on for Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Stefano Sturaro, Davide Faraoni and Mattia Zaccagni, while Juve brought on Weston McKennie and Alessandro Di Pardo to replace Aaron Ramsey and Federico Chiesa.

There were bookings for Antonin Barak and Pawel Dawidowicz from Verona and Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs De Ligt for Juve.

Hellas Verona will next play Benevento away, with Juventus facing Spezia Calcio at home.