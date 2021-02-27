Getafe cruise past Valencia, scoring 3 without reply at The Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe's 3-0 win over Valencia on Saturday, was hard fought at The Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Real Betis. Valencia, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo. Following today's result, both teams are on 27 points and occupy 13th and 14th places respectively after 25 matches.

Getafe started strong and were rewarded, with Mauro Arambarri opening the rout in the 39th minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Getafe staged a comeback in the second half, with Jaime Mata opening the scoring, 55 minutes in. Later, Getafe took the lead with a goal form a goal from Carles Alena in the 87th minute just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

For Getafe, Sofian Chakla, Cucho Hernandez, Carles Alena, Takefusa Kubo and David Timor came on for Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler and Maxi Gomez, while Valencia replaced Hugo Guillamon, Kevin Gameiro, Christian Oliva and Patrick Cutrone with Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler and Maxi Gomez.

The referee booked Enes Ünal, Djene, Erick Cabaco, Marc Cucurella and Allan Nyom from Getafe. Valencia had the worst of it though, with Thierry Correia and Jose Luis Gaya seeing yellow, and Mouctar Diakhaby then sent off with a red.

Getafe will play their next fixture away against Real Valladolid, while Valencia will face Villarreal at home.