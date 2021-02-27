Borussia Dortmund cruise past Arminia, scoring 3 without reply at The Signal Iduna Park

Dortmund snatched all three points from Arminia in a 3-0 victory on Saturday, at The Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund were looking to continue their run, following a 4-0 victory against Schalke. Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Wolfsburg. As the table looks today, Borussia Dortmund are in 5th place on the table and has 39 points while Arminia Bielefeld sit in 16th with 18 points after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Borussia Dortmund staged a comeback in the second half, with early goal from Mahmoud Dahoud in the 48th minute. Later, Borussia Dortmund scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Jadon Sancho to make it 2-0. Later, Borussia Dortmund scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Reinier in the 81st minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

For Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard, Reinier, Thomas Meunier, Julian Brandt and Dan-Axel Zagadou came on for Sergio Cordova, Andreas Voglsammer, Fabian Klos, Ritsu Doan and Fabian Kunze, while Arminia brought on Sven Schipplock, Christian Gebauer, Michel Vlap, Masaya Okugawa and Nils Seufert to replace Sergio Cordova, Andreas Voglsammer, Fabian Klos, Ritsu Doan and Fabian Kunze.

The referee booked Amos Pieper, Fabian Kunze and Manuel Prietl for Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Dortmund will next travel to Bayern Munich, while Arminia Bielefeld will face Union Berlin at home.