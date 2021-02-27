Bologna take the points and enjoy a home win against Lazio

Bologna snatched all three points from Lazio in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Lazio, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Sampdoria. Following today's result, Bologna are in 11th place on the table and has 28 points while Lazio sit in 6th with 43 points after 24 matches.

Bologna started the game well, beginning with Ibrahima Mbaye opening the scoring, 19 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Bologna continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Nicola Sansone opening the scoring, 64 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Bologna.

For Bologna Andreas Olsen, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Emanuel Vignato and Rodrigo Palacio came on for Riccardo Orsolini, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Nicola Sansone and Musa Barrow, and Lazio brought on Senad Lulic, Vedat Muriqi, Andreas Pereira, Danilo Cataldi and Felipe Caicedo for Manuel Lazzari, Ciro Immobile, Patric, Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto.

There were bookings for Danilo from Bologna and Patric and Wesley Hoedt for Lazio.

Bologna will next travel to Cagliari, while Lazio will face Torino at home.