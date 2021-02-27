Barcelona return home with all 3 points, after beating Seville 2-0

Barca's 2-0 win over Seville on Saturday, was hard fought at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Seville had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two matches against Osasuna away and Huesca at home, by 2-0 and 1-0 respectively. Barcelona, on the other hand, were unable to beat Cádiz in a 1-1 draw. At the moment, Seville and Barcelona sit 4th, (48 points) and 2nd, (53 points), spots respectively, after 25 matches.

Barcelona started the game well, following a goal from Ousmane Dembele in the 29th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Barcelona continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Lionel Messi just before the final whistle to hand victory to the visitors.

For Seville, Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik, Suso, Oliver Torres and Oscar came on for Gerard Pique, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele, while Barca brought on Ronald Araujo, Moriba Ilaix, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite to replace Gerard Pique, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele.

There were bookings for Fernando, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero, Karim Rekik and Joan Jordan from Seville and Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele for Barca.

Next up, Seville are away to Elche, whilst Barcelona will travel to face Osasuna.