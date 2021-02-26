Its all even at the Ciutat de Valencia, after Levante draw 1-1 with Athletic Club

Levante were held to 1-1 draw by Athletic Club down on Friday at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Athletic Club, on the other hand, secured a point against Villarreal in their previous match. After today's result, Levante are in 8th place, with 32 points from 25 matches, while Athletic Club sit in 9th, with 30 points from 25.

It was an impressive opening from Levante, beginning with a goal from Roger Marti, 34 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Athletic Club took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Raul Garcia opening the scoring in the 56th minute. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Levante, Mickael Malsa, Jorge Miramon, Dani Gomez, Tono and Sergio Leon came on for Iker Muniain, Mikel Balenziaga, Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer and Unai Vencedor, while Athletic Bilbao brought on Jon Morcillo, Inigo Lekue, Asier Villalibre, Oscar De Marcos and Oier Zarraga to replace Iker Muniain, Mikel Balenziaga, Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer and Unai Vencedor.

There were bookings for Coke, Son and Nikola Vukcevic from Levante and Jon Morcillo for Athletic Bilbao.

Levante will next play Real Sociedad away, with Athletic Club facing Granada at home.