Eintracht Frankfurt unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Werder Bremen (2-1)

Frankfurt on away loss to Werder Bremen at The Wohninvest Weserstadion on Friday. Werder Bremen arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Hoffenheim while Eintracht Frankfurt were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bayern Munich and Cologne. As the table looks today, Werder Bremen are in 12th place, with 26 points from 23 matches, while Eintracht Frankfurt sit in 4th, with 42 points from 23.

Eintracht Frankfurt started the first half well, with Andre Silva opening the scoring, 9 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Theodor Gebre Selassie just before half-time brought Werder Bremen level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Werder Bremen continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Josh Sargent, 62 minutes in, and the game ended 2-1.

For Werder Bremen Niclas Fullkrug, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jean-Manuel Mbom and Christian Gross came on for Josh Sargent, Romano Schmid, Milot Rashica and Kevin Mohwald, while Frankfurt brought on Aymen Barkok, Luka Jovic and Ajdin Hrustic to replace Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada and Erik Durm.

There were bookings for Theodor Gebre Selassie, Romano Schmid, Kevin Mohwald and Marco Friedl from Werder Bremen and Sebastian Rode, Amin Younes and Tuta for Frankfurt.

Werder Bremen will next play Cologne away, with Eintracht Frankfurt facing Stuttgart at home.