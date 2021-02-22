Juve run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Allianz Stadium

Juve cruises against Crotone on a home win at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. Both Juventus and Crotone arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Juventus were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Napoli. Crotone, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Sassuolo. Following today's result, Juventus are in 3rd place on the table and has 45 points while Crotone sit in 20th with 12 points after 23 matches.

Juventus scored first, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the rout in the 38th minute. Later, Juventus took the lead with a goal form a new goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring his second goal in the 45th minute just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Juventus continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Weston McKennie opening the scoring in the 66th minute, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the home side.

For Juventus Nicolo Fagioli, Alvaro Morata, Federico Bernardeschi, Gianluca Frabotta and Alessandro Di Pardo came on for Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Sandro and Federico Chiesa, while Crotone brought on Luca Marrone, Andrea Rispoli, Niccolo Zanellato, Simeon Nwankwo and Emmanuel Riviere to replace Sebastiano Luperto, Arkadiusz Reca, Salvatore Molina, Adam Ounas and Samuel Di Carmine.

There were bookings for Aaron Ramsey, Danilo and Gianluca Frabotta from Juve and Luca Marrone for Crotone.

Juventus will next play Hellas Verona away, with Crotone facing Cagliari at home.