Visitors leave with nothing, as West Ham secure 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur

The Hammers snatched all three points from Spurs in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at London Stadium. West Ham were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against Manchester City. After today's result, West Ham are in 4th place on the table and has 45 points while Tottenham Hotspur sit in 9th with 36 points after 25 matches.

West Ham started the first half well, thanks to early goal from Michail Antonio in the 5th minute. Later, West Ham scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Jesse Lingard in the 47th minute just before half-time, finalising the first half with a 2-0.

Tottenham Hotspur took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Lucas Moura in the 64th minute, leaving the final score at 2-1.

West Ham brought on Said Benrahma, Ben Johnson and Mark Noble for Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Jesse Lingard. Tottenham Hotspur brought on Matt Doherty, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, to replace Japhet Tanganga, Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon.

There were bookings for Tomas Soucek, Issa Diop, Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals from The Hammers and Erik Lamela, Pierre Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon for Spurs.

West Ham will next play Manchester City away, with Tottenham Hotspur facing Burnley at home.