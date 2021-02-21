Visitors fail to take points as Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-1

Man Utd snatched all three points from Newcastle in a 3-1 victory on Sunday, at Old Trafford. Manchester United wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in their previous game. Newcastle United, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Chelsea. After today's result, Manchester United and Newcastle United currently occupy 2nd and 17th spots in the league, with 49 points and 25 points respectively after 25 matches.

Manchester United started the game well, following Marcus Rashford opening the scoring in the 30th minute. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Allan Saint-Maximin, 36 minutes in brought Newcastle United level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1.

Manchester United continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Daniel James, 57 minutes in. Later, Manchester United scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes, 75 minutes in, leaving the final score at 3-1.

Manchester United brought on Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Shola Shoretire for Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Marcus Rashford. Newcastle United brought on Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle, to replace Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

There were bookings for Bruno Fernandes from Man Utd and Isaac Hayden and Joelinton for Newcastle.

Manchester United will next play Chelsea away, with Newcastle United facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.