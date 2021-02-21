Victory beyond reach for Athletic Club, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Villarreal

On Sunday, Athletic Club and Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio San Mames. Athletic Club were looking to pick up points, following a 4-0 victory against Cádiz. Villarreal, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Real Betis. After today's result, Athletic Club are in 10th place, with 29 points from 24 matches, while Villarreal sit in 6th, with 37 points from 24.

Villarreal dominated the first half, following a goal from Gerard Moreno, 16 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Alex Berenguer just before half-time brought Athletic Club level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Athletic Club Ander Capa and Asier Villalibre came on for Alex Berenguer and Raul Garcia, while Villarreal replaced Fer Nino, Yeremi Pino, Pervis Estupinan, Samuel Chukwueze and Jaume Costa with Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcacer, Moi Gomez, Etienne Capoue and Alfonso Pedraza.

There were bookings for Dani Garcia and Unai Lopez from Athletic Bilbao and Etienne Capoue and Juan Foyth for Villarreal.

Athletic Club will next travel to Levante, while Villarreal will face Atletico Madrid at home.