Stalemate at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, as Parma draw 2-2 with Udinese

On Sunday, Parma and Udinese were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Parma were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Hellas Verona. Udinese lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Roma. As things stand, Parma are in 19th place on the table and has 14 points while Udinese sit in 13th with 25 points after 23 matches.

Parma started strongly in the first half, with early goal from Andreas Cornelius in the 3rd minute. Later, Parma scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Juraj Kucka, 32 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0.

Udinese took the initiative in the second half, beginning with a goal from Stefano Okaka, 64 minutes in. Later, Udinese took the lead with a goal form a goal from Bram Nuytinck in the 80th minute, and the game ended 2-2.

For Parma, Alberto Grassi, Dennis Man, Wylan Cyprien, Bruno Alves and Vincent Laurini came on for Rodrigo Becao, Walace, Fernando Llorente, Marvin Zeegelaar and Tolgay Arslan, while Udinese replaced Nahuel Molina, Ilija Nestorovski, Stefano Okaka, Thomas Ouwejan and Jean-Victor Makengo with Rodrigo Becao, Walace, Fernando Llorente, Marvin Zeegelaar and Tolgay Arslan.

There were bookings for Gaston Brugman, Andreas Cornelius, Mattia Bani, Valentin Mihaila, Hernani, Andrea Conti and Dennis Man from Parma and Marvin Zeegelaar, Juan Musso, Rodrigo De Paul and Roberto Pereyra for Udinese.

Parma will next travel to Spezia Calcio, while Udinese will face Fiorentina at home.