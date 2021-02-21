Leipzig cruise past Hertha Berlin, scoring 3 without reply at The Olympiastadion

Leipzig ease to a comfortable 3-0 win at The Olympiastadion. Hertha Berlin wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart. RB Leipzig were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Augsburg and Schalke. Following today's result, Hertha Berlin are in 15th place on the table and has 18 points while RB Leipzig sit in 2nd with 47 points after 22 matches.

RB Leipzig started the first half well, with Marcel Sabitzer opening the rout, 28 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

RB Leipzig continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Nordi Mukiele, 71 minutes in. Later, RB Leipzig scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Willi Orban in the 84th minute, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the away side.

For Hertha Berlin, Nemanja Radonjic, Luca Netz, Matteo Guendouzi and Jessic Ngankam came on for Amadou Haidara, Hee-chan Hwang, Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen, while Leipzig replaced Nordi Mukiele, Christopher Nkunku, Justin Kluivert, Ibrahima Konate and Alexander Sorloth with Amadou Haidara, Hee-chan Hwang, Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen.

There were bookings for Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin and Marcel Sabitzer for Leipzig.

Hertha Berlin will next play Wolfsburg away, with RB Leipzig facing Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.