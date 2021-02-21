Leicester City beat Aston Villa in 2-1, in narrow away win

Leicester delivered a resounding 2-1 victory against Villa on Sunday, at Villa Park. Aston Villa wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game. Leicester City, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-1 win against Liverpool. Following today's result, Aston Villa are in 8th place, with 36 points from 25 matches, while Leicester City sit in 2nd, with 49 points from 25.

Leicester City started the game well, beginning with James Maddison opening the scoring, 19 minutes in. Later, Leicester City took the lead with a goal form a goal from Harvey Barnes, 23 minutes in. The score at half time was 2-0.

Aston Villa started the second half on an intensified spirit, thanks to early goal from Bertrand Traore in the 48th minute. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Leicester City.

Both coaches made full use of their substitutions. For Aston Villa Trezeguet, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Sanson came on for Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley and Douglas Luiz, while Leicester brought on Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey and Hamza Choudhury to replace James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans.

There were bookings for Douglas Luiz and Ahmed Elmohamady from Villa and Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi for Leicester.

Aston Villa will next travel to Leeds United, while Leicester City will face Arsenal at home.