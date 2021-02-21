Internazionale cruise past AC Milan, scoring 3 without reply at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Inter beat Milan with a thumping 3-0 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Spezia Calcio. Internazionale were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Lazio and Fiorentina. At the moment, AC Milan and Internazionale currently occupy 2nd and 1st spots in the table, with 49 points and 53 points respectively after 23 matches.

Internazionale started the game well, with early goal from Lautaro Martinez in the 5th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Internazionale continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Lautaro Martinez opening the scoring, 57 minutes in. Later, Internazionale scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Romelu Lukaku in the 66th minute to hand victory to the visitors.

For AC Milan Soualiho Meite, Rafael Leao and Samu Castillejo came on for Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Inter brought on Matteo Darmian, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Arturo Vidal to replace Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez, Achraf Hakimi and Nicolo Barella.

There were bookings for Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers from Milan and Achraf Hakimi for Inter.

AC Milan will next travel to Roma, while Internazionale will face Genoa at home.