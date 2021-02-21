Huesca prevail in a narrow 3-2 home victory against Granada

On Sunday, Granada suffer an away defeat to Huesca at El Alcoraz. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Huesca were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Seville. Granada had lost their previous match against Atletico Madrid. As the table looks today, Huesca and Granada sit 20th, (19 points) and 9th, (30 points), in the table respectively, after 24 matches.

Granada started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Domingos Quina in the 8th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a goal from Dani Escriche in the 31st minute brought Huesca level. Later, Huesca scored again and turned the match thanks to a goal from Jorge Pulido to make it 2-1. Later, Huesca scored again and increased their lead thanks to a calamitous own goal from Dimitri Foulquier in the 44th minute just before half-time, finalising the first half with a 3-1.

Granada took the lead in the second half, following a goal from Alberto Soro in the 59th minute. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for Huesca.

For Huesca, Idrissa Doumbia, Shinji Okazaki and Juan Carlos came on for Fede Vico, Dimitri Foulquier, Alberto Soro, Yangel Herrera and Domingos Quina, while Granada brought on Jorge Molina, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Robert Kenedy and Domingos Duarte to replace Fede Vico, Dimitri Foulquier, Alberto Soro, Yangel Herrera and Domingos Quina.

The referee booked Mikel Rico, Pablo Insua and Jaime Seoane from Huesca. Granada had the worst of it though, with Rui Silva, Nehuen Perez and Victor Diaz seeing yellow, and German Sanchez then sent off with a red.

Huesca will next travel to Eibar, while Granada will face Elche at home.