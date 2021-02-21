Hoffenheim cruise past Werder Bremen, scoring 4 without reply at The Pre Zero Arena

Hoffenheim on a 4-0 win against Werder Bremen on Sunday at The Pre Zero Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Hoffenheim arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their previous game. Werder Bremen had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with SC Freiburg. As it stands, Hoffenheim are in 11th place, with 26 points from 22 matches, while Werder Bremen sit in 12th, with 23 points from 22.

Hoffenheim started strong and were rewarded, with Ihlas Bebou opening the rout, 26 minutes in. Later, Hoffenheim took the lead with a goal form a goal from Christoph Baumgartner in the 44th minute just before half-time. The score at half time was 2-0.

The second half started favourably for Hoffenheim, with early goal from Munas Dabbur in the 49th minute. Later, Hoffenheim took the lead with a goal form a goal from Georginio Rutter in the 90th minute just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 4-0 victory for Hoffenheim.

For Hoffenheim Andrej Kramaric, Melayro Bogarde, Sargis Adamyan, Georginio Rutter and Ryan Sessegnon came on for Munas Dabbur, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner and Ihlas Bebou, while Werder Bremen brought on Romano Schmid, Niclas Fullkrug, Yuya Osako, Jean-Manuel Mbom and Eren Dinkci to replace Milos Veljkovic, Kevin Mohwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent.

There were bookings for Sebastian Rudy and Pavel Kaderabek from Hoffenheim and Omer Toprak and Marco Friedl for Werder Bremen.

Hoffenheim will next travel to Union Berlin, while Werder Bremen will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.