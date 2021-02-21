Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Augsburg were held to 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen down on Sunday at The WWK Arena. Augsburg arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 2-1 to RB Leipzig in their last match. Bayer Leverkusen secured a point against Mainz in their previous match. After today's result, Augsburg are in 13th place on the table and has 23 points while Bayer Leverkusen sit in 5th with 37 points after 22 matches.

Augsburg started the game well, thanks to early goal from Florian Niederlechner in the 5th minute and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Bayer Leverkusen took the lead in the second half, following a goal from Edmond Tapsoba just before the final whistle. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Augsburg Andre Hahn, Robert Gumny, Jan Moravek, Reece Oxford and Marco Richter came on for Ruben Vargas, Raphael Framberger, Laszlo Benes, Daniel Caligiuri and Florian Niederlechner, while Leverkusen brought on Jeremie Frimpong, Lucas Alario and Demarai Gray to replace Leon Bailey, Florian Wirtz and Sven Bender.

There were bookings for Laszlo Benes and Florian Niederlechner from Augsburg and Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Moussa Diaby and Timothy Fosu-Mensah for Leverkusen.

Augsburg will next play Mainz away, with Bayer Leverkusen facing SC Freiburg at home.