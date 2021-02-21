Atalanta beat Napoli 4-2 at the Gewiss Stadium

Napoli fell to an away defeat at the hands of Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both Atalanta and Napoli arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Atalanta were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Napoli were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Juventus in their last match. After today's result, Atalanta are in 4th place, with 43 points from 23 matches, while Napoli sit in 7th, with 40 points from 23.

After an uneventful first half, Atalanta started the second half on an intensified spirit, with Duvan Zapata opening the scoring in the 52nd minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a goal from Piotr Zielinski, 58 minutes in brought Napoli level. However, Atalanta found the back of the net 2-1 following a Robin Gosens goal in the 64th minute. Later, Atalanta scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Luis Muriel to make it 3-1. However, Napoli hit back, 75 minutes in, with a goal from Robin Gosens, scoring his second goal. Atalanta extended the margin thanks to a goal from Cristian Romero in minute 79 to establish the 4-2, which sealed the victory for Atalanta.

For Atalanta, Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, Jose Luis Palomino, Bosko Sutalo and Ruslan Malinovskyi came on for Eljif Elmas, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic and Piotr Zielinski, while Napoli brought on Lorenzo Insigne, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly and Stanislav Lobotka to replace Eljif Elmas, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic and Piotr Zielinski.

There were bookings for Berat Djimsiti and Robin Gosens from Atalanta and Giovanni Di Lorenzo for Napoli.

Atalanta will next play Sampdoria away, with Napoli facing Benevento at home.