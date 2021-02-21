Arsenal fail to stop visitors as Manchester City seal a 1-0 victory

Man City snatched all three points from Arsenal in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at Emirates Stadium. Both Arsenal and Manchester City arrived on the back of wins. Arsenal were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 4-2 victory against Leeds United. Manchester City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Following today's result, Arsenal are in 10th place on the table and has 34 points while Manchester City sit in 1st with 59 points after 25 matches.

Manchester City started strongly in the first half, with early goal from Raheem Sterling in the 2nd minute and managed to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything in the second half and the game ended 1-0.

For Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos came on for Kevin De Bruyne, while Man City replaced Gabriel Jesus with Kevin De Bruyne.

There were bookings for Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin from Arsenal and Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo for Man City.

Arsenal will next play Leicester City away, with Manchester City facing West Ham at home.