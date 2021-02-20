Win for Lazio at Stadio Olimpico, as they beat Sampdoria 1-0

Sampdoria fell to an away defeat at the hands of Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Lazio were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 3-1 to Internazionale. Sampdoria were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Fiorentina in their last match. As it stands, Lazio are currently 4th with 43 points from 23 matches, while Sampdoria sit in 10th, with 30 points from 23.

It was an impressive opening from Lazio, beginning with a goal from Luis Alberto, 24 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0. The second 45 minutes was uneventful with no goals and little action at either end.

For Lazio, Jean Akpa, Mohamed Fares, Gonzalo Escalante, Vedat Muriqi and Felipe Caicedo came on for Gaston Ramirez, Maya Yoshida, Keita Balde and Antonio Candreva, and Sampdoria brought on Jakub Jankto, Bartosz Bereszynski, Mikkel Damsgaard and Ernesto Torregrossa for Gaston Ramirez, Maya Yoshida, Keita Balde and Antonio Candreva.

There were bookings for Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Gonzalo Escalante and Patric from Lazio and Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal and Omar Colley for Sampdoria.

Lazio will next play Bologna away, with Sampdoria facing Atalanta at home.