Victory denied for Bayern Munich, as Eintracht Frankfurt secure a 2-1 home win

Bayern on away loss to Frankfurt at The Commerzbank Arena on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Cologne at home (2-0), the other to Hoffenheim away (3-1). Bayern Munich, on the other hand, secured a point against Arminia Bielefeld in their previous match. As it stands, Eintracht Frankfurt are in 4th place, with 42 points from 22 matches, while Bayern Munich sit in 1st, with 49 points from 22.

Eintracht Frankfurt started strongly in the first half, beginning with a goal from Daichi Kamada in the 12th minute. Later, Eintracht Frankfurt scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Amin Younes in the 31st minute to see out the first half 2-0.

The second half started favourably for Bayern Munich, with a goal from Robert Lewandowski in minute 53, and the game ended 2-1.

For Frankfurt, Ragnar Ache, Stefan Ilsanker, Aymen Barkok and Steven Zuber came on for Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sane, while Bayern brought on Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Jamal Musiala and Javi Martinez to replace Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sane.

The referee booked Sebastian Rode and Evan N`Dicka for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt will next play Werder Bremen away, with Bayern Munich facing Cologne at home.