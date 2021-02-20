Victory beyond reach for Southampton, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Chelsea

On Saturday, Southampton and Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Newcastle United and Sheffield United. After today's result, Southampton and Chelsea are 13th, (30 points) and 4th, (43 points), in the table respectively, after 25 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Southampton, beginning with Takumi Minamino opening the scoring in the 33rd minute, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Chelsea, thanks to a goal from Mason Mount, 54 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Southampton, Nathan Tella, Che Adams and Daniel N`Lundulu came on for Takumi Minamino, Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond, while Chelsea brought on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho to replace Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic.

There were bookings for Alex McCarthy from Southampton and Marcos Alonso for Chelsea.

Southampton will play away against Everton, while Chelsea will face Manchester United at home.