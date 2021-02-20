Victory beyond reach for Sassuolo, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Bologna

On Saturday, Sassuolo and Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Crotone. Bologna, on the other hand, were unable to beat Benevento in a 1-1 draw. As the table looks today, Sassuolo and Bologna currently occupy 8th and 12th spots in the table, with 35 points and 25 points respectively after 23 matches.

Bologna started strong and were rewarded, beginning with Roberto Soriano opening the scoring, 17 minutes in. The first half ended 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Sassuolo, following Francesco Caputo opening the scoring, 52 minutes in. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Sassuolo Hamed Junior Traore, Gregoire Defrel, Jeremy Toljan and Giacomo Raspadori came on for Francesco Magnanelli, Filip Djuricic, Mert Muldur and Maxime Lopez, while Bologna brought on Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Rodrigo Palacio, Andreas Olsen and Andri Fannar Baldursson to replace Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow, Nicola Sansone and Nicolas Dominguez.

The referee booked Hamed Junior Traore for Sassuolo and Aaron Hickey saw the red card, for Bologna.

Sassuolo will next travel to Torino, while Bologna will face Lazio at home.