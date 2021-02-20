Stuttgart return home with all 3 points, after beating Cologne 1-0

Cologne were defeated at home by Stuttgart at The Rhein Energie Stadion on Saturday. Cologne arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt. Stuttgart, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. At the moment, Cologne and Stuttgart are 14th, (21 points) and 10th, (29 points), in the league respectively, after 22 matches.

After an uneventful first half, The second half started all good for Stuttgart, beginning with early goal from Sasa Kalajdzic in the 49th minute to hand victory to the visitors.

For Cologne, Dominick Drexler, Salih Ozcan and Max Meyer came on for Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Forster, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Silas Wamangituka, while Stuttgart replaced Erik Thommy, Mateo Klimowicz, Tanguy Coulibaly, Atakan Karazor and Pascal Stenzel with Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Forster, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Silas Wamangituka.

There were bookings for Sava-Arangel Cestic and Rafael Czichos from Cologne and Marc Kempf for Stuttgart.

Cologne will next play Bayern Munich away, with Stuttgart facing Schalke at home.