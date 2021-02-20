Real Madrid take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid fell to a home defeat at the hands of Madrid at José Zorrilla on Saturday. Real Valladolid wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Eibar whilst Real Madrid were coming from consecutive wins against Valencia and Getafe. As things stand, Real Valladolid and Real Madrid are 19th, (21 points) and 2nd, (52 points), in the league respectively, after 24 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Real Madrid continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Casemiro, 65 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Real Valladolid Jota, Shon Weissman, Kenan Kodro, Oscar Plano and Fede San Emeterio came on for Saidy Janko, Sergi Guardiola, Roque Mesa, Kike Perez and Ruben Alcaraz, while Madrid brought on Sergio Arribas, Hugo Duro and Isco to replace Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior.

There were bookings for Ruben Alcaraz, Nacho Martinez, Fabian Orellana and Oscar Plano from Valladolid and Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Arribas for Madrid.

Real Valladolid will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad at home.