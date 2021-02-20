One goal makes the difference as Fulham ease past Sheffield United

On Saturday, Sheffield United suffer an away defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage. Fulham were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Sheffield United, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against West Ham. As the table looks today, Fulham and Sheffield United are 18th, (22 points) and 20th, (11 points), in the table respectively, after 25 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Fulham continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Ademola Lookman, 61 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Fulham, Kenny Tete, Mario Lemina and Bobby Reid came on for Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Maja and Ademola Lookman, and Sheffield brought on Oliver Norwood, David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle for Chris Basham, John Lundstram and Phil Jagielka.

There were bookings for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Fulham and George Baldock and David McGoldrick for Sheffield.

Fulham will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Sheffield United will face Liverpool at home.