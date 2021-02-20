Levante take all 3 points, after 2-0 victory against Atletico Madrid

Levante eased past Atletico in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Granada. Levante lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Osasuna. At the moment, Atletico Madrid are currently 1st with 55 points from 24 matches, while Levante sit in 8th, with 31 points from 24.

Levante started strongly in the first half, with Jose Luis Morales opening the scoring in the 30th minute and the first half ended 1-0.

Levante continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Jorge De Frutos Sebastian opening the scoring just before the final whistle to hand victory to the visitors.

For Atletico Madrid Thomas Lemar, Lucas Torreira, Ricard Sanchez and Moussa Dembele came on for Jose Gimenez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Angel Correa and Koke, while Levante brought on Jorge De Frutos Sebastian, Dani Gomez, Son, Carlos Clerc and Nikola Vukcevic to replace Ruben Rochina, Sergio Leon, Coke, Tono and Jose Luis Morales.

There were bookings for Thomas Lemar and Koke from Atletico and Ruben Vezo, Dani Cardenas and Rober Pier for Levante.

Atletico Madrid will next play Villarreal away, with Levante facing Athletic Club at home.