Everton squeeze past Liverpool in 2-0 win at Anfield

Everton delivered a resounding 2-0 victory against Liverpool on Saturday, at Anfield. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Liverpool arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Leicester City. Everton, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Fulham. As things stand, both teams are on 40 points and occupy 6th and 7th places respectively after 25 matches.

Everton dominated the first half, beginning with early goal from Richarlison in the 3rd minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Everton continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson opening the scoring, 83 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

Both managers made full use of their substitutions. For Liverpool, Nathaniel Phillips, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi came on for Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, while Everton brought on Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi to replace Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

There were bookings for Ozan Kabak and Sadio Mane from Liverpool and Andre Gomes for Everton.

Liverpool will next play Sheffield United away, with Everton facing Southampton at home.