Elche take the points and enjoy a home win against Eibar

Elche defeat Eibar 1-0 on Saturday at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Celta Vigo. Eibar, on the other hand, secured a point against Real Valladolid in their previous match. As it stands, both teams are on 21 points and occupy 18th and 17th places respectively after 24 matches.

Elche started the game well, beginning with Dani Calvo opening the scoring, 33 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Elche, Josan, Josema, Pere Milla, Miguel Cifuentes and Omenuke Mfulu came on for Sergi Enrich, Jose Angel, Pape Diop and Pedro Leon, while Eibar brought on Yoshinori Muto, Rafa Soares, Aleix Garcia and Takashi Inui to replace Sergi Enrich, Jose Angel, Pape Diop and Pedro Leon.

There were bookings for Gonzalo Verdu and Ivan Marcone from Elche and Bryan Salvatierra for Eibar.

Elche will play away against Granada, while Eibar will face Huesca at home.